Sioux City police investigate bomb threat at Morningside University

(WSAW)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police were at Morningside University Friday morning for a potential bomb threat.

University officials say at about 10 a.m. the Sioux City Police Department received a call from someone claiming there was a bomb on the campus.

Police officers and campus security searched the campus for anything suspicious but didn’t find anything. In the end, police determined it was not a credible threat and that campus was safe.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Sioux City Conserves Water