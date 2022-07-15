Sioux City police investigate bomb threat at Morningside University

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police were at Morningside University Friday morning for a potential bomb threat.

University officials say at about 10 a.m. the Sioux City Police Department received a call from someone claiming there was a bomb on the campus.

Police officers and campus security searched the campus for anything suspicious but didn’t find anything. In the end, police determined it was not a credible threat and that campus was safe.

