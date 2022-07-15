South Sioux City public schools host event meant to bring in more bus drivers

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A bus driver shortage has affected several districts in Siouxland.

At South Sioux City Community Schools there was an event Friday centered around changing the course of that trend.

A 40-foot bus can be intimidating to many, but officials say, driving a bus is just like driving a large minivan. Buses have become easier to drive, as technology has advanced.

Many have left the industry due to health concerns, leaving many jobs that need to be filled. But the difficulty of finding new drivers looks like it’s changing.

“Older gentlemen and women have slowly started to just get out of the industry, just because we just are scared of COVID, and so this year we’re getting better, we’re growing and we’re getting back to our old numbers again,” said Dale Phipps, First Student Manager.

Officials want the public to know a bus is big, but it’s not that difficult to handle. KTIV’s Ervin Dohmen put that theory to the test and got behind the wheel at today’s event to give it a try. You can check out how he did on his driver’s test in the video below.

If you believe you have what it takes to drive a bus for First Student, you can find more information by following this link.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.