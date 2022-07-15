Strand stepping down as head coach of Sioux City Musketeers

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - On Friday morning, it was announced that Sioux City Musketeers Head Coach Luke Strand would be leaving the team.

He is leaving to be an Assistant Coach at Ohio State University. Strand was the head coach for the Musketeers from 2009 to 2011, he then came back in 2017.

Strand helped lead the team to a Clark Cup Championship this year.

END OF AN ERA! Luke Strand is stepping down as head coach of the Sioux City Musketeers. He will be taking an assistant coaching job at The Ohio State University pic.twitter.com/OopOLowxw6 — Jayson Moeller (@JaysonKTIV4) July 15, 2022

