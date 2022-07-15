Advertisement

Strand stepping down as head coach of Sioux City Musketeers

Sioux City Musketeers logo
Sioux City Musketeers logo
By Keith W. Bliven and Jayson Moeller
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - On Friday morning, it was announced that Sioux City Musketeers Head Coach Luke Strand would be leaving the team.

He is leaving to be an Assistant Coach at Ohio State University. Strand was the head coach for the Musketeers from 2009 to 2011, he then came back in 2017.

Strand helped lead the team to a Clark Cup Championship this year.

We’ll have more coverage on Strand’s announcement tonight on KTIV News 4 at Six.

