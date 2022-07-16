Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - Police in Missouri are investigating a violent crime spree in St. Charles that ended with an armed robber being shot and killed.

The St. Charles Police Department reports the crime spree started during the early morning hours on Saturday at a convenience store where a 26-year-old went into the business with a knife and told the clerk he was robbing her.

Police said the man held the knife to the clerk’s throat while she opened the register. He then pushed the clerk to the floor and stole money from the register. He dragged her toward the back of the store, asking the location of the safe.

According to authorities, the clerk did not have access to the safe, so the thief forced the worker to open a second register before stealing that cash and leaving the scene.

Officials said first responders took the clerk to a hospital for lacerations on her left wrist, right hand and neck.

Police said they were on their way to that scene when reports of another armed robbery came in at a Phillips 66 gas station. Officers said they found broken glass that looked like a burglary had occurred.

St. Charles police said a third burglary call then came in regarding an armed robbery at a QuikTrip convenience store where shots had been fired.

According to police, arriving officers found the 26-year-old suspect shot by a customer during that attempted robbery. First responders took the suspected thief to the hospital, where he later died.

Authorities said they interviewed the customer, a 26-year-old man, who told police he stopped at the gas station to use the restroom and buy something. However, he was walking back to his car from the store when he saw a black SUV drive quickly into the parking lot.

The customer said he saw a man carrying a backpack while running into the store and threatening the clerk with a knife, according to police.

Officials said the 26-year-old customer grabbed his gun and went back into the store. He then confronted the thief, who grabbed for his backpack.

According to authorities, the suspect reportedly told the customer, “I have something for you,” and came around the counter when he was shot and killed by the customer.

Investigators said the customer and the clerk were both uninjured in the incident and the suspect’s car came back as stolen in an armed robbery on Friday, with stolen items also found in the vehicle.

St. Charles police did not immediately release the suspect’s identity but urged anyone with further information on the incidents to contact them at 636-949-3300.

