Boy in critical condition after ATV crash Friday in Mapleton, IA
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MAPLETON, Iowa (KTIV) - A 13-year old boy is in critical condition after an four wheeler rolled over in Mapleton, Iowa Friday night.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, a teenage boy from Mt. Sterling Kentucky suffered life threatening injuries in an ATV accident Friday night at 8:28 p.m. They say he lost control of his ATV and rolled over.
He was flown to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries.
The cause of the crash is unknown. The boy has not been identified
