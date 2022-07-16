Advertisement

Boy in critical condition after ATV crash Friday in Mapleton, IA

A 13-year old boy is in critical condition after an four wheeler rolled over in Mapleton, Iowa...
A 13-year old boy is in critical condition after an four wheeler rolled over in Mapleton, Iowa Friday night.(MGN)
By Nathan Bauman
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MAPLETON, Iowa (KTIV) - A 13-year old boy is in critical condition after an four wheeler rolled over in Mapleton, Iowa Friday night.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, a teenage boy from Mt. Sterling Kentucky suffered life threatening injuries in an ATV accident Friday night at 8:28 p.m. They say he lost control of his ATV and rolled over.

He was flown to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown. The boy has not been identified

