Possible storms tonight and a hot day on the horizon

Severe Weather Outlook
By Lexie Merley
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Some scattered showers and thunderstorms have made their way across Siouxland this afternoon and will continue into the evening and possibly overnight hours tonight.

Tonight these showers and isolated thunderstorms make their way to the east overnight and temperatures fall to the mid 60s.

By tomorrow morning, we may see some patchy fog, but by mid morning skies clear leaving a sunny Sunday with highs reaching around 90 degrees.

Clear conditions follow into Sunday evening with temperatures falling into the mid 60s, and calm wind from the east at 5 mph, becoming southerly after midnight.

Monday presents a hot start to the work-week with temperatures in the mid 90s and southerly winds 10 to 15 mph.

Clear conditions start out Monday evening becoming partly cloudy after midnight and lows level off in the low 70s.

By Tuesday morning clouds move out of the area making for a sunny day and highs even hotter, in the upper 90s.

By Wednesday we cool slightly with highs reaching into the low 90s, but by Thursday temperatures rise again to the mid 90s.

The heat continues into Friday with temperatures reaching into the mid 90s and sunny skies.

For more on the possible storms tonight and the hot week ahead, stay tuned to News 4 at 6 and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

