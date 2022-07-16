Advertisement

River-Cade Smile contest brought joy to Sioux City

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Smiles were spread from ear to ear this afternoon at the Southern Hills Mall in Sioux City.

The annual River-Cade smile contest took place this afternoon.

It’s been an ongoing event for over 50 years.

It’s a staple of River-Cade that leaves a lasting impact on the community.

After winning eighteen years ago, a former participant showed up to watch and even said she now goes to dental school. The contest is broken into three age groups: 4 to 6 year old’s, 7 to 9 year old’s, and 10 to 12 year old’s.

The president of River-Cade said the contest is a great chance to spread some joy.

“You know, anytime we share a smile with someone else, it’s a good thing and we need to remind ourselves of that. There’s a lot of things to be concerned about and worry about, but the smile of everyone and especially a child, we want to get them smiling early and smiling often. It’s a greeting we all share with each other,” said Lora Cander Zwaag, the River-Cade Board President.

All participants received prizes for sharing their smiles.

Some of the finalists will be featured in the River-Cade parade Wednesday night.

