Advertisement

Siouxland girl bakes and uses profit to help others

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A local Siouxland girl is raising money for a great cause.

At the Le Mars farmers market, 10 year old Charlotte Stai is selling homemade donuts and other goodies.

All the money she makes will be used to buy gifts for children in local hospitals.

She came up with the idea to spread joy after she realized some kids in the hospital may not get gifts.

“Well I like getting presents at Christmas time, but I don’t know if other people, well the kids in the hospital get them so I decided that I should start this business and then we get to go do this and I’ve really been wanting to do this for a while and now I get to do it,” said Stai.

The booth will be set up at the farmers market in Le Mars again on the 30th of July and all Saturdays throughout August.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say there was a standoff at a Le Mars, Iowa residence that lasted until about 3 a.m.
Le Mars Police: Suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting, standoff
Touchstone Healthcare Community as seen in a photo taken from a drone on Friday.
Judge finds ‘imminent danger’ at Sioux City nursing facility as it closes
Police arrested the command chief of the Iowa Air National Guard in Polk County on Wednesday...
Command chief of Iowa Air National Guard arrested, charged with OWI
An armed robbery was reported on June 27 at the Select Mart on Floyd Blvd in Sioux City.
Man arrested in connection to armed robbery on Floyd Blvd
The beach at the Lake of Three Fires remains closed as the state of Iowa awaits official test...
Missouri resident infected by suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died

Latest News

Annual River-Cade Smile contest brought joy to Sioux City
River-Cade Smile contest brought joy to Sioux City
Local Siouxland girl bakes and uses profit to help others
River-Cade Smile contest in Sioux City
Around Siouxland: Onawa Chamber of Commerce Onabike
Around Siouxland: Onawa Chamber of Commerce Onabike