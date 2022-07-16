Siouxland girl bakes and uses profit to help others

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A local Siouxland girl is raising money for a great cause.

At the Le Mars farmers market, 10 year old Charlotte Stai is selling homemade donuts and other goodies.

All the money she makes will be used to buy gifts for children in local hospitals.

She came up with the idea to spread joy after she realized some kids in the hospital may not get gifts.

“Well I like getting presents at Christmas time, but I don’t know if other people, well the kids in the hospital get them so I decided that I should start this business and then we get to go do this and I’ve really been wanting to do this for a while and now I get to do it,” said Stai.

The booth will be set up at the farmers market in Le Mars again on the 30th of July and all Saturdays throughout August.

