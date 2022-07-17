Another sultry week ahead

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Yesterday we enjoyed the rain that went through the area, as well as the cooler temperatures that came with it, but today we’re already heating back up, and it gets hotter from here.

This morning we saw areas of patchy fog, but once it cleared out, temperatures rose to the upper 80s and low 90s.

Tonight, we can expect a clear night with lows in the mid 60s and calm winds from the south at 5 mph.

We rise back to the mid 90s by tomorrow with sunny skies and winds from the south 10 to 15 mph.

Monday night sees little relief, with humid conditions and lows staying in the lower 70s.

Sunny and hot conditions follow into Tuesday with temperatures topping off in the upper 90s, possibly even reaching the triple digits by late afternoon and early evening.

By Wednesday the heat subsides slightly, giving us highs in the low 90s and sunny skies.

The upper 90s return for our highs on Thursday with sunny and humid conditions, especially in late afternoon and early evening hours.

By Thursday night, mostly clear skies allow us to cool to the upper 60s, but by Friday we warm right back up to the mid 90s with sunny and humid conditions.

A chance of showers are in store for us Friday evening into overnight hours, with lows leveling off in the low 70s.

The rain unfortunately does little to keep Saturday’s highs down, and we top off in the mid 90s by late afternoon.

For details on the forecast heat through the week, stay tuned to News 4 at 5 and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.