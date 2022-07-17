Fire Chief: Pet rescued as crews battle South Sioux City house fire

South Sioux City, Nebraska (KTIV)

Siouxland fire crews battled a house fire in South Sioux City Saturday evening. South Sioux City Fire Chief Terry Johnson says the fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. at 226 west 16th street after they received a report of a fire in a kitchen.

No one was injured but a pet dog was rescued. The chief said the family has been displaced by the fire and the Red Cross has been contacted to assist the family.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and crews from South Sioux City, Dakota City and Sioux City responded to the fire.

