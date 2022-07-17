Advertisement

Fire Chief: Pet rescued as crews battle South Sioux City house fire

Fire Chief said pet was rescued during fire
Fire Chief said pet was rescued during fire(Ervin Dohmen)
By Mark Haggar
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

South Sioux City, Nebraska (KTIV)

Siouxland fire crews battled a house fire in South Sioux City Saturday evening. South Sioux City Fire Chief Terry Johnson says the fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. at 226 west 16th street after they received a report of a fire in a kitchen.

No one was injured but a pet dog was rescued. The chief said the family has been displaced by the fire and the Red Cross has been contacted to assist the family.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and crews from South Sioux City, Dakota City and Sioux City responded to the fire.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Touchstone Healthcare Community as seen in a photo taken from a drone on Friday.
Judge finds ‘imminent danger’ at Sioux City nursing facility as it closes
Police say there was a standoff at a Le Mars, Iowa residence that lasted until about 3 a.m.
Le Mars Police: Suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting, standoff
Police arrested the command chief of the Iowa Air National Guard in Polk County on Wednesday...
Command chief of Iowa Air National Guard arrested, charged with OWI
The beach at the Lake of Three Fires remains closed as the state of Iowa awaits official test...
Missouri resident infected by suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died
An armed robbery was reported on June 27 at the Select Mart on Floyd Blvd in Sioux City.
Man arrested in connection to armed robbery on Floyd Blvd

Latest News

Annual River-Cade Smile contest brought joy to Sioux City
River-Cade Smile contest brought joy to Sioux City
Siouxland girl baking and using profits to help others
Siouxland girl bakes and uses profit to help others
Local Siouxland girl bakes and uses profit to help others
River-Cade Smile contest in Sioux City