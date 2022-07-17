Advertisement

The new suicide hotline number, 988, is now working

988 has officially started accepting calls as a new crisis prevention hotline.
988 has officially started accepting calls as a new crisis prevention hotline.(KTIV)
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - 988, The new suicide prevention lifeline, has now officially been put into effect as of Saturday.

The new number, 988, can be used for people struggling with a variety of issues.

The lifeline can help when it comes to suicidal thoughts, depression, and addiction.

The old number 1-800-273-8255 is still available and operational.

The new number was created, because officials say it should be easier to remember.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts hopes it will lower the rising number of suicides.

“Suicide is a national public health issue, it is the tenth leading cause of death in the United States,” said Ricketts.

The new number connects callers to one of 200 local crisis centers around the country.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Touchstone Healthcare Community as seen in a photo taken from a drone on Friday.
Judge finds ‘imminent danger’ at Sioux City nursing facility as it closes
A 13-year old boy is in critical condition after an four wheeler rolled over in Mapleton, Iowa...
Boy in critical condition after ATV crash Friday in Mapleton, IA
The beach at the Lake of Three Fires remains closed as the state of Iowa awaits official test...
Missouri resident infected by suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died
Bobby East, a three-time USAC national champion driver, has died after being stabbed this week...
Champion driver Bobby East fatally stabbed at gas station
Plans for a park in Okoboji has spark some controversy amongst community members.
Lakes Area News: Okoboji, IA citizens have concerns over plans for a new park

Latest News

Siouxland Gardening
988 officially active as a crisis prevention hotline
Cheri Stewart shares about the native plants in her garden.
Local Siouxlander shares her gardening passion and stresses the importance of growing native plants
Railroad strike averted for now
President Biden intervenes in railroad contract fight to block strike