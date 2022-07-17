The new suicide hotline number, 988, is now working

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - 988, The new suicide prevention lifeline, has now officially been put into effect as of Saturday.

The new number, 988, can be used for people struggling with a variety of issues.

The lifeline can help when it comes to suicidal thoughts, depression, and addiction.

The old number 1-800-273-8255 is still available and operational.

The new number was created, because officials say it should be easier to remember.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts hopes it will lower the rising number of suicides.

“Suicide is a national public health issue, it is the tenth leading cause of death in the United States,” said Ricketts.

The new number connects callers to one of 200 local crisis centers around the country.

