President Biden intervenes in railroad contract fight to block strike

Railroad strike averted for now
Railroad strike averted for now(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) Omaha, NE, President Joe Biden has blocked a freight railroad strike for at least 60 days by naming a board of arbitrators to intervene in the contract dispute, averting action that could have disrupted all kinds of shipments.

The move announced Friday will keep 115,000 rail workers on the job while the arbitrators develop a set of contract recommendations for both sides to consider.

A new round of negotiations is expected after those recommendations are issued. If the railroads and their 12 unions can’t agree on a contract within the next 60 days, Congress would likely step in to prevent a strike by voting to impose terms or taking other action.

