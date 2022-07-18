Around Siouxland: Sioux City Public Schools Foundation Golf “Fore” Education

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Play a round of golf to benefit Siouxland children’s education.

The 2nd Annual Golf Fore Education is back to let people raise money for the Sioux City Public Schools Foundation. You can get to meet former Iowa Hawkeye and New England Patriot Cole Croston and Nebraska Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch.

The Sioux City Public Schools Foundation Golf Fore Education takes place Monday Aug. 1 at the Sioux City Country Club.

For additional information, you can visit the Sioux City Public Schools Foundation Facebook page here.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.