Advertisement

Briar Cliff physical therapy students work with Opportunities Unlimited

By Sydney Fundermann and Ervin Dohmen
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Opportunities Unlimited in Sioux City has partnered with Briar Cliff University for a study involving yoga.

The study revolves around seeing how individuals dealing with brain injury are impacted by yoga. There are no numbers to back the study because it is in the beginning stages.

One of the participants says the study has been an enjoyable experience and is a great asset to Opportunities Unlimited.

“I think all persons who suffered brain injuries should go to yoga,” said Sara Albrecht, a yoga participant. She also said that it’s great for her flexibility, and will continue to go every chance she can.

The idea for this study came to a Briar Cliff instructor while she was conducting a study on reducing stress by doing yoga. Her study was conducted using students in her physical therapy class.

For the study, six Briar Cliff physical therapy students help residents with yoga Mondays and Thursdays. Their instructor leads the course but lets the students interact and help other individuals. BCU partnered with OU to see if yoga can impact balance, functional mobility, and quality of life in people who have brain injuries.

“That was our accessible yoga class. Yoga is for everyone. So we just did some chair yoga to bring our students and our Opportunities Unlimited community together to share movement and breathe, and just being.” said Sandra Burns, BCU’s Director of Clinical Education.

Students say they have learned a lot from this trial. The people at OU inspire the students at Briar Cliff as well.

“They’ve been nothing but positive. I’ll come in after having a bad test or a bad day at school and I’ll come over here and it’s just an uplifting thing coming and helping them just do whatever they want to do. So it definitely has changed a lot of what I think about as far as a career in general and how we can help.” said Alexis Mariahalbert, a BCU student.

The study has affected many as it has gone on. Building a strong sense of community impacting both patients and students.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Touchstone Healthcare Community as seen in a photo taken from a drone on Friday.
Judge finds ‘imminent danger’ at Sioux City nursing facility as it closes
Sioux City firefighters battle a warehouse fire early Monday morning.
Sioux City warehouse red-tagged after Monday morning fire, explosions
A 13-year old boy is in critical condition after an four wheeler rolled over in Mapleton, Iowa...
Boy in critical condition after ATV crash Friday in Mapleton, IA
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman
A photo from the scene of a pickup crash south of Pilger, Nebraska.
Stanton County Sheriff asking residents to secure vehicles, homes after rollover involving stolen pickup

Latest News

Sioux City warehouse red-tagged after Monday morning fire, explosions
Briar Cliff teams up with Opportunities Unlimited
How high temperatures can affect Siouxland roads
Roadway conditions could be getting worse due to heat
How high temperatures can affect Siouxland roads