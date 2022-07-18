Briar Cliff physical therapy students work with Opportunities Unlimited

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Opportunities Unlimited in Sioux City has partnered with Briar Cliff University for a study involving yoga.

The study revolves around seeing how individuals dealing with brain injury are impacted by yoga. There are no numbers to back the study because it is in the beginning stages.

One of the participants says the study has been an enjoyable experience and is a great asset to Opportunities Unlimited.

“I think all persons who suffered brain injuries should go to yoga,” said Sara Albrecht, a yoga participant. She also said that it’s great for her flexibility, and will continue to go every chance she can.

The idea for this study came to a Briar Cliff instructor while she was conducting a study on reducing stress by doing yoga. Her study was conducted using students in her physical therapy class.

For the study, six Briar Cliff physical therapy students help residents with yoga Mondays and Thursdays. Their instructor leads the course but lets the students interact and help other individuals. BCU partnered with OU to see if yoga can impact balance, functional mobility, and quality of life in people who have brain injuries.

“That was our accessible yoga class. Yoga is for everyone. So we just did some chair yoga to bring our students and our Opportunities Unlimited community together to share movement and breathe, and just being.” said Sandra Burns, BCU’s Director of Clinical Education.

Students say they have learned a lot from this trial. The people at OU inspire the students at Briar Cliff as well.

“They’ve been nothing but positive. I’ll come in after having a bad test or a bad day at school and I’ll come over here and it’s just an uplifting thing coming and helping them just do whatever they want to do. So it definitely has changed a lot of what I think about as far as a career in general and how we can help.” said Alexis Mariahalbert, a BCU student.

The study has affected many as it has gone on. Building a strong sense of community impacting both patients and students.

