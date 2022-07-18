Advertisement

Fauci plans to retire by end of Biden’s term

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he is feeling fine after testing positive for COVID on June 15.
Dr. Anthony Fauci says he is feeling fine after testing positive for COVID on June 15.(Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(CNN) - Dr. Anthony Fauci plans to retire by the end of President Joe Biden’s current term in office.

The government’s top infectious disease expert, who became a household name durin the COVID-19 pandemic, says he does not have an exact date in mind and he has not started the retirement process.

Fauci has said that he would leave before Biden’s current term ends in January 2025.

He is currently the Chief Medical Advisor to the president.

Fauci has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for decades.

At 81, he has served more than five decades under seven presidents, advising every U.S. president since former President Ronald Reagan.

