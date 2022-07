SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City firefighters were on the scene of a warehouse fire, early Monday.

They received the call around 2 AM of a fire at the warehouse in the 1500 block of Steuben Street.

Tow trucks were brought in to move truck trailers away from the warehouse so they would not catch on fire.

There does not appear to be any injuries.

