Heat advisories & red flag warnings today

By Jacob Howard
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Today we are expected to see highs in the upper 90s with feel like temperatures in the triple digits for some of the area, especially in western Siouxland. With that being said, we have Heat Advisories in effect for Lincoln, Union, Clay, and Yankton Counties in South Dakota. There are heat advisories for Knox, Cedar, Dixon, Holt, and Dakota Counties in Nebraska. There are currently no heat advisories in effect for Iowa. going to be sunny and hot with clear skies and wind from the south southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour with gusts up to 20 miles per hour.

With wind gusting up to 20 miles per hour, we do have a Red Flag Warning for the same counties with Heat Advisories.

Tonight, we drop down to the 70s with mostly clear skies and wind from the south at 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

Tomorrow morning, we will have a very small chance to see some scattered showers enter our region. The rest of the day looks to be sunny and hot with temperatures in the 90s once again.

