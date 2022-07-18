Advertisement

The heat continues this week although the humidity will drop a bit

Storm Team 4 Future Track
Storm Team 4 Future Track(ktiv)
By Ron Demers
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We’re picking up this week where we left off last week with highs well above average for this time of year.

Tonight will bring a few clouds into the skies overhead and we may even see a few sprinkles late tonight into tomorrow morning in eastern Siouxland with lows in the low 70s.

Any morning clouds will be clearing out on Tuesday and it will be hot again with highs in the low to mid 90s with a decently strong southwest wind shifting to the west at 15 to 25 miles per hour.

The good news we have to offer you is that lower humidity levels will be moving in on Tuesday and stay with us through Thursday.

Wednesday is likely to bring the coolest temperatures of the week with highs in the low 90s with a breezy northwesterly wind.

It gets hotter again by Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

I’ll be taking a look at when our next chance of rain could move back in tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Touchstone Healthcare Community as seen in a photo taken from a drone on Friday.
Judge finds ‘imminent danger’ at Sioux City nursing facility as it closes
Sioux City firefighters battle a warehouse fire early Monday morning.
Sioux City warehouse red-tagged after Monday morning fire, explosions
A 13-year old boy is in critical condition after an four wheeler rolled over in Mapleton, Iowa...
Boy in critical condition after ATV crash Friday in Mapleton, IA
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman
A photo from the scene of a pickup crash south of Pilger, Nebraska.
Stanton County Sheriff asking residents to secure vehicles, homes after rollover involving stolen pickup

Latest News

Today we are expected to see highs in the upper 90s with feel like temperatures in the triple...
Heat advisories & red flag warnings today
Another hot day today in Siouxland. Starting off, we are seeing patchy fog and temperatures in...
Another hot day ahead
Heat Advisories
Sunday night's forecast with Storm Team 4's Lexie Merley
Heat Advisory
Another sultry week ahead