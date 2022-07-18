The heat continues this week although the humidity will drop a bit

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We’re picking up this week where we left off last week with highs well above average for this time of year.

Tonight will bring a few clouds into the skies overhead and we may even see a few sprinkles late tonight into tomorrow morning in eastern Siouxland with lows in the low 70s.

Any morning clouds will be clearing out on Tuesday and it will be hot again with highs in the low to mid 90s with a decently strong southwest wind shifting to the west at 15 to 25 miles per hour.

The good news we have to offer you is that lower humidity levels will be moving in on Tuesday and stay with us through Thursday.

Wednesday is likely to bring the coolest temperatures of the week with highs in the low 90s with a breezy northwesterly wind.

It gets hotter again by Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

I’ll be taking a look at when our next chance of rain could move back in tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

