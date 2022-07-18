Advertisement

How high temperatures can affect Siouxland roads

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - High heat has the potential to affect road conditions all across Siouxland.

Heat is known to create thermal expansion in roadways, leading to a number of issues.

The expansion leads to buckled roads that can cause damage to cars. Another issue brought on by the heat is the amount of cracking that is caused by fast-drying concrete.

“What we’re seeing with the heat, is that concrete dries a lot faster. So it’s got a tendency to crack sometimes so that’s what we are seeing that contractors are looking to get the job done faster,” said Oscar Gomez, South Sioux City’s Assistant City Administrator

With the cracks caused by the heat, South Sioux City is seeing an increase in plant growth in the roadways.

“The biggest issue that we’re having right now, or we’re seeing is that any street that doesn’t have the proper sealing on the cracks, you will see weeds coming out, grass coming out so obviously as far as the looks of our community we don’t want to see that, but that is something we are addressing right now,” said Gomez

Road buckling in particular has not been an issue in South Sioux City this summer. Officials currently believe it won’t become an issue for the community.

