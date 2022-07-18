Advertisement

Iowa man sentenced for fatal vehicle vs bicyclist accident in Sioux County, IA

Seth DeJong
Seth DeJong(Sioux County Attorney)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa man has been sentenced for killing a bicyclist while driving drunk.

Twenty-eight-year-old Seth DeJong was found guilty of vehicular homicide. He has been sentenced to a prison term to not exceed 10 years.

DeJong’s sentence stems from a fatal vehicle vs bicyclist accident on Sept. 3, 2021. On that day, authorities say DeJong was driving his van on Hickory Avenue, in Sioux County, and collided with a bicyclist, killing them.

Before the accident, DeJong reportedly drank alcohol during and after a golf outing in Hull, Iowa. Three hours after the accident, police say DeJong’s alcohol level was 0.081. Police estimate DeJong’s blood alcohol content was between 0.11 and 0.15 at the time of the accident. The legal limit to drive in Iowa is 0.080.

DeJong told police he never saw the victim until colliding with them. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was wearing hi-visibility clothing, during daytime hours, and had a red flashing rearward light.

DeJong’s sentencing was handed down on July 18. In addition to prison time, Seth will be required to pay $150,000 to the victim’s estate.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Touchstone Healthcare Community as seen in a photo taken from a drone on Friday.
Judge finds ‘imminent danger’ at Sioux City nursing facility as it closes
Sioux City firefighters battle a warehouse fire early Monday morning.
Sioux City warehouse red-tagged after Monday morning fire, explosions
A 13-year old boy is in critical condition after an four wheeler rolled over in Mapleton, Iowa...
Boy in critical condition after ATV crash Friday in Mapleton, IA
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman
A photo from the scene of a pickup crash south of Pilger, Nebraska.
Stanton County Sheriff asking residents to secure vehicles, homes after rollover involving stolen pickup

Latest News

Sioux City warehouse red-tagged after Monday morning fire, explosions
Briar Cliff teams up with Opportunities Unlimited
How high temperatures can affect Siouxland roads
Roadway conditions could be getting worse due to heat
How high temperatures can affect Siouxland roads
Briar Cliff students bring yoga to Opportunities Unlimited
Briar Cliff physical therapy students work with Opportunities Unlimited