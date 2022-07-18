Iowa man sentenced for fatal vehicle vs bicyclist accident in Sioux County, IA

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa man has been sentenced for killing a bicyclist while driving drunk.

Twenty-eight-year-old Seth DeJong was found guilty of vehicular homicide. He has been sentenced to a prison term to not exceed 10 years.

DeJong’s sentence stems from a fatal vehicle vs bicyclist accident on Sept. 3, 2021. On that day, authorities say DeJong was driving his van on Hickory Avenue, in Sioux County, and collided with a bicyclist, killing them.

Before the accident, DeJong reportedly drank alcohol during and after a golf outing in Hull, Iowa. Three hours after the accident, police say DeJong’s alcohol level was 0.081. Police estimate DeJong’s blood alcohol content was between 0.11 and 0.15 at the time of the accident. The legal limit to drive in Iowa is 0.080.

DeJong told police he never saw the victim until colliding with them. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was wearing hi-visibility clothing, during daytime hours, and had a red flashing rearward light.

DeJong’s sentencing was handed down on July 18. In addition to prison time, Seth will be required to pay $150,000 to the victim’s estate.

