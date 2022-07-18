Siouxlanders enjoy BBQ & Blues By the River

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) - Siouxlanders got the chance to enjoy some fresh barbecue and live music right along the Missouri River this Sunday at the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA’s BBQ and Blues By the River.

This is the fourth year that the YMCA has held the event. It’s one of the YMCA’s biggest fundraising events of the year, with all of the proceeds going towards their youth activity programs.

For a $75 entry fee, guests were able to enjoy a fresh hog roast and sides, a free drink, live blues music and participate in a live auction.

The event helps support services at the Y, and all that’s to come in the future.

“This event helps us to be able to continue to provide good quality care for kids, as well as different programs that help build their self-esteem,” said Rhonda Robson, CEO of the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA. “Not only do they help with skills, like soccer, basketball. But also, we instill our values and and we help raise those kids up to be those change makers of the next generation.”

Nearly 200 people were in attendance at the event.

Auction prizes included free rounds of golf with lunch, a football signed by former Huskers quarterback and Heisman winner Eric Crouch, a flat-screen TV, and even the chance to name the Y’s gymnasium for a year.

