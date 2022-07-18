Advertisement

Stanton County Sheriff asking residents to secure vehicles, homes after rollover involving stolen pickup

A photo from the scene of a pickup crash south of Pilger, Nebraska.
A photo from the scene of a pickup crash south of Pilger, Nebraska.(Stanton County Sheriff's Office)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - A northeast Nebraska sheriff’s office is looking into an early morning rollover accident involving a stolen pickup.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office says at about 5:30 a.m. they got a report of a rollover south of Pilger near the intersection of Highway 15 and 838 1/2 Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, no one was located in or near the pickup when deputies got to the scene. While investigating, authorities learned the pickup was traveling north on the highway and was destroyed after rolling several times off the road. They also learned that the pickup was recently stolen from Kansas.

The sheriff’s office is asking people in the area of Pilger to report any suspicious people or activity. Additionally, they are telling residents to remove keys from their vehicles and to secure their homes.

