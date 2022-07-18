Stretch of Nebraska highway dedicated to late Huskers punter

GREELY, NE (KTIV) - A highway sign in Greeley, Nebraska now bears Sam Foltz’s name in memorium. Nebraska’s Department of Transportation dedicated a stretch of Highway 56 as the Sam Foltz Memorial Highway on Friday. Foltz, a star punter for the Nebraska football team, was killed in a car crash in Wisconsin six years ago at the age of 22.

This new memorial in his name is near his family’s home in Greeley. The land along the highway has been farmed by five generations of the Foltz family. Foltz had an infectious personality both on and off the field in his time with the Huskers, dedicators say this memorial was created to keep his name alive for years to come.

“We lost Sam Foltz on a highway in Wisconsin some six years ago. Hopefully with this highway naming, we will keep Sam’s memory and purpose alive.” Says Organizer Martin Callahan

