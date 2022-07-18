Advertisement

Stretch of Nebraska highway dedicated to late Huskers punter

Nebraska punter Sam Foltz (27) punts during the second half of an NCAA college football game...
Nebraska punter Sam Foltz (27) punts during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015. Wisconsin won 23-21. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)(WIBW)
By Austin Tanner
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREELY, NE (KTIV) - A highway sign in Greeley, Nebraska now bears Sam Foltz’s name in memorium. Nebraska’s Department of Transportation dedicated a stretch of Highway 56 as the Sam Foltz Memorial Highway on Friday. Foltz, a star punter for the Nebraska football team, was killed in a car crash in Wisconsin six years ago at the age of 22.

This new memorial in his name is near his family’s home in Greeley. The land along the highway has been farmed by five generations of the Foltz family. Foltz had an infectious personality both on and off the field in his time with the Huskers, dedicators say this memorial was created to keep his name alive for years to come.

“We lost Sam Foltz on a highway in Wisconsin some six years ago. Hopefully with this highway naming, we will keep Sam’s memory and purpose alive.” Says Organizer Martin Callahan

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Touchstone Healthcare Community as seen in a photo taken from a drone on Friday.
Judge finds ‘imminent danger’ at Sioux City nursing facility as it closes
A 13-year old boy is in critical condition after an four wheeler rolled over in Mapleton, Iowa...
Boy in critical condition after ATV crash Friday in Mapleton, IA
The beach at the Lake of Three Fires remains closed as the state of Iowa awaits official test...
Missouri resident infected by suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died
Plans for a park in Okoboji has spark some controversy amongst community members.
Lakes Area News: Okoboji, IA citizens have concerns over plans for a new park
Bobby East, a three-time USAC national champion driver, has died after being stabbed this week...
Champion driver Bobby East fatally stabbed at gas station

Latest News

FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 file photo, Iowa fans wave to children in the University...
‘It’s such such a small gesture that has turned into something so big’ - University of Iowa turns to kids to chose this year’s Hawkeye Wave song
.
STRAND STEPS DOWN
Former Musketeers head coach Luke Strand addresses the media and fans at his farewell press...
Strand stepping down as head coach of Sioux City Musketeers
BUENA VISTA WRESTLING