‘Wanna Have A Catch’ hits the halfway point

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Kevin Negaard’s plan to raise $100,000 in a year by playing a game of catch for 365 days has hit the halfway point.

Over the last 6 months, we have seen him play catch in Siouxland, Tanzania, Canada, and all points in between.

Negaard started in January with the goal to raise the funds for The Miracle League of Sioux City. Besides raising money, he has brought smiles to countless faces along the way.

