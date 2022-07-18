Advertisement

‘Wanna Have A Catch’ hits the halfway point

‘Wanna Have a Catch?’ fundraiser with Ron Demers
‘Wanna Have a Catch?’ fundraiser with Ron Demers
By Keith W. Bliven
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Kevin Negaard’s plan to raise $100,000 in a year by playing a game of catch for 365 days has hit the halfway point.

Over the last 6 months, we have seen him play catch in Siouxland, Tanzania, Canada, and all points in between.

Negaard started in January with the goal to raise the funds for The Miracle League of Sioux City. Besides raising money, he has brought smiles to countless faces along the way.

Click here if you would like to donate to the cause or are interested in getting involved.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Touchstone Healthcare Community as seen in a photo taken from a drone on Friday.
Judge finds ‘imminent danger’ at Sioux City nursing facility as it closes
Sioux City firefighters battle a warehouse fire early Monday morning.
Sioux City warehouse red-tagged after Monday morning fire, explosions
A 13-year old boy is in critical condition after an four wheeler rolled over in Mapleton, Iowa...
Boy in critical condition after ATV crash Friday in Mapleton, IA
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman
A photo from the scene of a pickup crash south of Pilger, Nebraska.
Stanton County Sheriff asking residents to secure vehicles, homes after rollover involving stolen pickup

Latest News

Fire was seen after the house explosion in Le Mars, Iowa.
Family and friends come together to help those injured in Le Mars, IA house explosion
Woman pleads no contest after newborn abandoned on Omaha sidewalk in February
Heat advisories & red flag warning
Heat advisories & red flag warning
Mollie Tibbetts' co-workers react to her disappearance
Monday marks four years since Mollie Tibbetts disappeared