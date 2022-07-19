Crash involving driver’s ed. vehicle injures three, kills Mayor of Fairbank

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The mayor of an eastern Iowa town has died after a crash Monday involving a driver’s ed vehicle.

At approximately 8:29 am, the Iowa State Patrol responded to a report of an accident on Highway 218 near Janesville, Iowa.

Officials say that a 2014 Chevy Impala was driving southbound on the highway when it dropped off onto the shoulder of the road. The vehicle reportedly overcorrected and crossed over the median into the path of northbound lanes where it was struck by a 2010 Toyota Highlander.

A State Patrol official confirmed the Chevy Impala was a driver’s education vehicle.

Two 14-year-old students in the Chevy and a 44-year-old driver of the Toyota were injured in the accident. The 71-year-old driving instructor was killed in the accident. According to the Waterloo Courier, that instructor was also the Mayor of Fairbank, Gregory (Mike) Harter.

Mayor Gregory (Mike) Harter (KCRG)

The City of Fairbank released a statement in regards to the news on their Facebook page:

“As most of you have heard it is with very heavy hearts that we share the sudden passing of our Mayor Gregory (Mike) Harter. Mike was very active in our community over the years and excelled in his Mayoral position to help lead the community in the right direction. He served as Mayor since January of 2018 and before that on the city council for 2 years. Mike’s love for his family and passion for the community was seen daily and his commitment to the City of Fairbank will always be remembered. He will be dearly missed by city staff, the council, and the community of Fairbank. We’d like to extend our deepest sympathies to Mike’s wife, Marla, their children, Andy (Jeni), and Ryan, and their families.”

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.