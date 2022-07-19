Dry week ahead

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Starting off this morning, we are sitting in the 70s and low 80s in Siouxland. It is going to be a warm day, but not as hot as yesterday was.

Today’s highs in Siouxland will be in the 90s, with winds from the south at 15 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts up to 30 miles per hour!is going to be a breezy day. We will see partly sunny to sunny skies this Tuesday.

Tonight, our lows will be in the 60s with clear skies and the wind from the west northwest at 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

The rest of the week looks to be dry and warm until we head into the weekend when our rain chances do increase a little.

For more details, watch News 4 Today for my full forecast.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.