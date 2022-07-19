Advertisement

Dry week ahead

Starting off this morning, we are sitting in the 70s and low 80s in Siouxland. It is going to...
Starting off this morning, we are sitting in the 70s and low 80s in Siouxland. It is going to be a warm day, but not as hot as yesterday was. Today's highs in Siouxland will be in the 90s, with winds from the south at 15 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts up to 30 miles per hour!is going to be a breezy day. We will see partly sunny to sunny skies this Tuesday. Tonight, our lows will be in the 60s with clear skies and the wind from the west northwest at 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour. The rest of the week looks to be dry and warm until we head into the weekend when our rain chances do increase a little. For more details, watch News 4 Today for my full forecast.(KTIV)
By Jacob Howard
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Starting off this morning, we are sitting in the 70s and low 80s in Siouxland. It is going to be a warm day, but not as hot as yesterday was.

Today’s highs in Siouxland will be in the 90s, with winds from the south at 15 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts up to 30 miles per hour!is going to be a breezy day. We will see partly sunny to sunny skies this Tuesday.

Tonight, our lows will be in the 60s with clear skies and the wind from the west northwest at 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

The rest of the week looks to be dry and warm until we head into the weekend when our rain chances do increase a little.

For more details, watch News 4 Today for my full forecast.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
Sioux City firefighters battle a warehouse fire early Monday morning.
Sioux City warehouse red-tagged after Monday morning fire, explosions
Seth DeJong
Iowa man sentenced for fatal vehicle vs bicyclist accident in Sioux County, IA
Fire was seen after the house explosion in Le Mars, Iowa.
Family and friends come together to help those injured in Le Mars, IA house explosion
A photo from the scene of a pickup crash south of Pilger, Nebraska.
Stanton County Sheriff asking residents to secure vehicles, homes after rollover involving stolen pickup

Latest News

Future Track
The heat continues this week although the humidity will drop a bit
Storm Team 4 Future Track
The heat continues this week although the humidity will drop a bit
Today we are expected to see highs in the upper 90s with feel like temperatures in the triple...
Heat advisories & red flag warnings today
Another hot day today in Siouxland. Starting off, we are seeing patchy fog and temperatures in...
Another hot day ahead