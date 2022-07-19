Advertisement

HERO: Pizza delivery driver risks life to save children from burning home

Nick Bostic was in the right place at the right time when he passed by a house in flames and quickly jumped into action. (Source: WLFI, Lafayette Police, CNN)
By Maddie Daddario
Published: Jul. 19, 2022
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – A pizza delivery driver is being hailed a hero for risking his own life to save a family from a house fire.

Nick Bostic was in the right place at the right time when he passed by a house in flames after midnight on July 11 and quickly jumped into action.

Bostic ran into the home to tell the family to get out. Four children and their 18-year-old sister were inside the home at the time.

“I told them to get out, and they followed me down the stairs and out the house, and at the back door I asked if there was anybody else left, they said there was a child in there,” Bostic said.

He then ran back into the burning home to find the 6-year-old child. Once the child was found, they had to exit through an upstairs window. Bostic punched the glass out with his fist.

“I recall seeing flames through the window as I was punching it out,” he said.

With the child in his arms, Bostic jumped from the second story window, sustaining multiple injuries. He has multiple deep cuts, a possible severed tendon, blistered hands, and severe smoke inhalation.

Doctors had to remove a good amount of soot from his lungs.

Despite his injuries, Bostic said he is just happy he was there to help that night.

“This temporary pain, oh yeah, it’s so worth it, it’s worth every bit,” he said.

