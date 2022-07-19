Advertisement

Iowa man arrested after barricading himself with hostages in Waterloo

Robert Smull
Robert Smull(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man has been arrested in eastern Iowa after reportedly holding several people hostage.

At about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 700 block of Kern Street in Waterloo for a welfare check call.

Officers arrived to find 40-year-old Robert Smull, of Waterloo, holding a woman and several children against their will inside.

Hostage negotiators, the Waterloo Police Department Tactical Unit, and Crisis Intervention Unit were activated. After several hours of negotiations, the woman and children were able to exit the residence.

Smull surrendered outside and was arrested.

He was charged with first-degree domestic assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief and probation violation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
Sioux City firefighters battle a warehouse fire early Monday morning.
Sioux City warehouse red-tagged after Monday morning fire, explosions
Seth DeJong
Iowa man sentenced for fatal vehicle vs bicyclist accident in Sioux County, IA
The accident remains under investigation.
Crash involving driver’s ed. vehicle injures three, kills Mayor of Fairbank
Fire was seen after the house explosion in Le Mars, Iowa.
Family and friends come together to help those injured in Le Mars, IA house explosion

Latest News

United 232
United 232: 33 years later
United 232
United 232: 33 years later
Lyon County Sheriff: ATV lands on passenger in weekend accident
Stanton County Sheriff’s Office identifies suspect of rollover involving stolen pickup
Crash involving driver’s ed. vehicle injures three, kills Mayor of Fairbank