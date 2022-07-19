Kingsley-Pierson & Remsen St. Mary’s to meet in all Siouxland semifinal

CARROLL, IA (KTIV) - Entering the day it seemed likely that the Kingsley-Pierson Panthers and Remsen St. Mary’s Hawks would end up meeting up once again in the semifinals. Sure the Panthers had to get through Austin Hilmer and the North Linn Lynx, but if anyone could get to Hilmer it was the Panthers and trailing by 2 in the sixth KP did just that.

Malakai Christopherson came up with an RBI single in the sixth to get within one, and then a Brandon Kron safety squeeze brought in the tying run. The Panthers would load the bases but a phenomenal play would end the inning.

In the seventh Christopherson was back at the plate with a runner in scoring position, except this time he could give KP the lead. He would crank a line drive into the gap for a double scoring two, before being brought in on a Boston Doeschott single.

The Panthers would hang on and advance to the next round.

Remsen St. Mary’s was the clear favorite in their matchup and they showed why. Opening the game with Carter Schorg pitching a beautiful 1-2-3 inning, and then having Schorg lead off the bottom half with a triple before being brought in on a Jaxon Bunkers single set the tone for the rest of the game.

Schorg remained dominant through 5 2/3 innings. Plus the power of the Hawks came out, Bunkers launched a 2 run shot. Before Collin Homan sent a ball over the fence, the scoreboard, a tree, and another fence into a nearby little league field to add some insurance. When it was all said and done the Hawks had won 6-0.

The two teams will now meet in the semifinal game, in Carroll, at Merchants Park, first pitch is set for 4:30.

This season Remsen St. Mary’s defeated Kingsley Pierson twice in the regular season winning 7-5 and 6-2.

