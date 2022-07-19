Lower humidity levels to continue although temperatures stay hot

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We saw a northwesterly wind take over today and that brought down humidity levels as the day went along.

With less humidity in the air, temperatures will be a bit cooler tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s under clear skies.

We’ll see wall to wall sunshine for Wednesday with highs in the low 90s expected with a rather strong northwest wind again at 15 to 25 miles per hour.

Temperatures will be climbing more again starting Thursday with highs in the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies.

By Thursday night, we could see some chances of thunderstorms move into our area as lows settle into the upper 60s.

Most of Friday is looking dry and hot with highs in the upper 90s and humidity levels will be starting to rise again.

weekend forecast

