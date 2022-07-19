Lyon County Sheriff: ATV lands on passenger in weekend accident

ALVORD, Iowa (KTIV) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says an accident trapped a passenger underneath ATV in Alvord, Iowa.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 16-year-old male was driving a side-by-side Saturday, with three passengers, in the 2100 block of Elmwood in Alvord, Iowa.

Passenger Amanda Neyens of Sioux Falls fell out of the side-by-side. The side-by-side then landed on Neyens, resulting in severe injuries.

Neyens was sent to a local hospital as the only passenger injured, authorities say. The identity of the driver and the two other passengers has not been released.

