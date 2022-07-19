Advertisement

Mega Millions jackpot reaches $555 million

The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $555 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing.
The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $555 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing.(Mega Millions)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $555 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing.

The jackpot has been climbing since it was last won at $20 million in Tennessee on April 15, more than three months ago.

If there is a winner Tuesday, it will mark the fifth-largest prize in Mega Millions history. The largest prize ever awarded was $1.537 billion to a South Carolina resident in October 2018.

The $555 million jackpot is expected to come out to a one-time $316.9 million cash prize.

Tuesday’s drawing will be held at 11 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
Sioux City firefighters battle a warehouse fire early Monday morning.
Sioux City warehouse red-tagged after Monday morning fire, explosions
Seth DeJong
Iowa man sentenced for fatal vehicle vs bicyclist accident in Sioux County, IA
Fire was seen after the house explosion in Le Mars, Iowa.
Family and friends come together to help those injured in Le Mars, IA house explosion
A photo from the scene of a pickup crash south of Pilger, Nebraska.
UPDATE: Stanton County Sheriff’s Office identifies suspect of rollover involving stolen pickup

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2020 file photo, the former home of Emmett and Mamie Till at 6427 S St....
Emmett Till’s house, Black sites to get landmarks funds
Elon Musk is battling Twitter over his earlier idea to buy the social media company.
Twitter-Musk takeover dispute heading for an October trial
Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accepts the Dissident Human...
Zelenska accepts award for Ukrainian people before White House visit
One of the planes landed upside down on a runway, and the other went up in flames near an...
4 killed after 2 small planes crash mid-air at North Las Vegas Airport