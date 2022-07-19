MidAmerican Energy plans to build new regional service center in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - MidAmerican Energy managers say the company has future plans to expand and build a new regional service center to better serve customers.

The proposed new 176,000-square-foot building would be located on 28th Street, near the new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center.

The company currently has one service center on South Iowa Street and another company facility for gas operations on 7th Street. The plan is to consolidate the services from the two centers, into a new bigger facility.

The land on 28th Street was purchased by MidAmerican Energy in 2018. The site plans are now in the beginning stages.

“It will give us some more space. It will give us more state-of-the-art equipment that we can use for maintaining and making sure that we have everything we need to serve our customers whenever we need to do that. So our customers really won’t notice much of a difference,” said Geoff Greenwood, MidAmerican Energy Media Relations Manager.

The facility will be a base for MidAmerican gas and electric crews, and a place to store equipment. Roughly 200 employees would work out of the new building.

MidAmerican Energy says they are always thinking about ways to improve and stay up to date.

“As time goes on, we take a look at our equipment, our facilities, our operations, just to make sure that we’re as up to date as we can be. And this is an important function for crews, they need a place where they can base their equipment, their trucks, our inventory, it’s where we do maintenance,” said Greenwood.

The goal is to complete the project and move into the new facility by late 2024. Some preparation work has already begun at the site such as row grading, sewer work and drainage.

The company says nothing will change with operations out of the facility on Douglas Street.

