Plymouth County Sheriff: Semi loaded with livestock in ditch after Monday accident

Authorities determine a semi filled with livestock lost control and went into a ditch in rural Plymouth County.(MGN)
By Nathan Bauman
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office say a semi with livestock was found in a ditch in rural Plymouth County, Iowa Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the semi was traveling near Highway C16 on county road L14 in Plymouth County Monday. Authorities received a call at 10:57 Monday night saying a semi with a trailer filled with livestock was in the ditch.

The driver was 30-year-old Tyler John Solsma of Sanborn, Iowa. Authorities say he lost control and went into the ditch.

Solsma and the livestock were not injured. The accident is under investigation.

