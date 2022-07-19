Advertisement

Ramp from westbound U.S. 20 to southbound I-29 in Sioux City to close Monday

Image depicting traffic cones
Image depicting traffic cones(MGN Online)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A bridge repair project at a Sioux City interchange will cause a highly used ramp to close down.

The Iowa Department of Transportation says the ongoing project at the Interstate-29/129/U.S. 20 interchange will require the ramp from westbound U.S. 20 to southbound I-29 to close starting Monday, July 25.

Officials say the closure will happen at 7 a.m. and is expected to go until at least Sept. 1.

While the ramp is closed, westbound U.S. 20 to southbound I-29 traffic will be detoured onto northbound I-29, to Floyd Blvd and onto southbound I-29. The map below details the detour.

This map shows the detour drivers will have to take once the ramp from westbound U.S. 20 to...
This map shows the detour drivers will have to take once the ramp from westbound U.S. 20 to southbound I-29 closes.(Iowa DOT)

