Ramp from westbound U.S. 20 to southbound I-29 in Sioux City to close Monday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A bridge repair project at a Sioux City interchange will cause a highly used ramp to close down.

The Iowa Department of Transportation says the ongoing project at the Interstate-29/129/U.S. 20 interchange will require the ramp from westbound U.S. 20 to southbound I-29 to close starting Monday, July 25.

Officials say the closure will happen at 7 a.m. and is expected to go until at least Sept. 1.

While the ramp is closed, westbound U.S. 20 to southbound I-29 traffic will be detoured onto northbound I-29, to Floyd Blvd and onto southbound I-29. The map below details the detour.

This map shows the detour drivers will have to take once the ramp from westbound U.S. 20 to southbound I-29 closes. (Iowa DOT)

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.