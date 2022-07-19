Sergeant Bluff-Luton moves on to 3A semi-final in first state tournament win since 2014
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, IA (KTIV) - After a back and forth battle with #3 Lewis Central, the SB-L Warriors fought it out in extra innings to beat the Titans 5-4 and move on to the 3A finals for the first time since 2014.
“I’m speechless right now. We knew they we’re going to be a good team and we just had to find a way to win a game, and drop third strikes have been our thing this year. We got our win in the semi-finals in our sub-state, dropped third strike then. They win us games.” Says Warriors Senior Pitcher Aidan Sieperda
There they will take on the winner of #7 Winterset and #2 Western Dubuque on Wednesday in Iowa City.
