Sioux City School Board discusses new Behavior and Discipline Plan

By Acacia Phillips
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Monday night, Sioux City’s School Board reviewed and acknowledged a new Behavior and Discipline Plan that will be applied to the 2022-2023 school handbooks. These protocols create rules for when students are allowed to be on their phones.

“Students do need access, that’s why it needs to be in their backpack or put away in their pocket on their person but simply not used,” said interim Superintendent, Dr. Rod Earleywine. “So they’ll still be able to have access just not used during instructional time.”

When students can use their phones will be dependent on their grade.

K-5th grade must keep their phones or any other communication device in their backpacks or lockers during the school day.

6th-8th grade will be allowed to use these devices during non-instructional time only at the discretion of the principal.

9th-12th grade can only use these devices during non-instructional time.

The school board welcomes the community to raise any concerns or suggestions they have on the new protocol.

