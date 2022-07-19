Advertisement

Sioux City School Board discusses the plan for hiring a new Superintendent

By Acacia Phillips
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City’s School Board met Monday to discuss future plans on hiring a new Superintendent.

The current preliminary schedule for the fall of 2022 includes the period when application forms will be completed, accepted, and when candidates will be interviewed.

The board discussed that the process will be transparent so that all citizens, parents, staff, and students can be involved. They tentatively plan on having “town hall settings” put into place so that people have the opportunity to voice their opinions.

