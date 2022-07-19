Warm & hot this week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Started off this morning, in the 70s and low 80s in Siouxland. Now we are in the 80s and low 90s for some parts of Siouxland with winds from the south at 15 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts up to 30 miles per hours making it a breezy day. We will see sunny skies this Tuesday.

Tonight, our lows will be in the 60s with clear skies and the wind from the west northwest at 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, we are seeing the same conditions we are seeing today with highs in the 90s and wind from the north northwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour and gust up to 30.

The rest of the week looks to be dry and warm until we head into the weekend when our rain chances do increase a little.

