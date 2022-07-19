Advertisement

WATCH: Van falls into giant sinkhole

Wild video captures a van falling into a sinkhole in Brooklyn, New York. (Credit: WABC via CNN Newsource)
By WABC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WABC) - It was a wild scene in Brooklyn, N.Y. Monday after a sinkhole opened up and swallowed this van!

The incident was caught on camera.

Crews are still working to clean things up Tuesday morning.

They saw the area will be closed for at least a week while they rebuild the roadway.

There has been torrential rain and flooding in the area, but officials said there is no evidence weather played a role in the sinkhole.

Copyright 2022 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
Sioux City firefighters battle a warehouse fire early Monday morning.
Sioux City warehouse red-tagged after Monday morning fire, explosions
Seth DeJong
Iowa man sentenced for fatal vehicle vs bicyclist accident in Sioux County, IA
Fire was seen after the house explosion in Le Mars, Iowa.
Family and friends come together to help those injured in Le Mars, IA house explosion
A photo from the scene of a pickup crash south of Pilger, Nebraska.
UPDATE: Stanton County Sheriff’s Office identifies suspect of rollover involving stolen pickup

Latest News

Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, shown in a file photo, announced Tuesday he tested...
Jan. 6 panel chairman has COVID; prime-time hearing still on
A Sioux Falls woman was hurt over the weekend in an ATV accident.
Lyon County Sheriff: ATV lands on passenger in weekend accident
Steve Bannon, one of former President Donald Trump's closest allies, is standing trial for...
Bannon contempt-of-Congress trial to begin in earnest
During testimony, family members emotionally exit the courtroom on the first day of the...
Jurors see gruesome video of Florida school shooting
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents found several bundles of fentanyl...
K-9 helps border patrol agents seize 250 lbs. of fentanyl