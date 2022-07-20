Advertisement

19-year-old Sioux City woman killed in rollover crash in Nebraska

(WGEM)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Sioux City, Iowa woman was killed and her younger sister injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 80 Tuesday evening.

Dawson County Sheriff Ken Moody said they received the call at 5:21 p.m. for a crash on I-80 near mile marker 244, between Lexington and Overton in central Nebraska.

Sheriff Moody said according to witnesses, the driver’s rear tire blew out and the 16-year-old driver tried to overcorrect but ended up in the median. The vehicle then rolled before landing in the eastbound lanes.

The sheriff said the 19-year-old passenger, who was in the back seat, was ejected from the vehicle. She was flown to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney where she died of her injuries.

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to Lexington Regional with injuries not believed to be life threatening.

Traffic in the area was shut down for about an hour.

Lexington Fire & Rescue and the Nebraska State Patrol also responded to the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.
