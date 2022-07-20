Advertisement

Another windy and hot day

Highs today are expected to get into the low to mid 90s while some locations will reach the upper 80s for their highs (mainly Eastern Siouxland) with winds from the northwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 25 miles per hour and plenty of sunshine. Also, the humidity is going to be very low thanks to the north-west wind allowing more drier air into the region. Today is another fantastic day in Siouxland. Tonight we drop down into the 60s with our wind from the north northwest at 5 to 15 miles per hour gusting up to 20 miles per hour and mostly clear conditions. The next couple of days, we will see our temperatures go up into the mid to upper 90s as more humid air moves into the region. With that occurring, we do have our rain chances increasing as we head into the weekend. Right now we are under a marginal risk of seeing some severe weather Friday morning.(KTIV)
By Jacob Howard
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Highs today are expected to get into the low to mid 90s while some locations will reach the upper 80s for their highs (mainly Eastern Siouxland) with winds from the northwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 25 miles per hour and plenty of sunshine. Also, the humidity is going to be very low thanks to the north-west wind allowing more drier air into the region. Today is another fantastic day in Siouxland.

Tonight, we drop down into the 60s with our wind from the north northwest at 5 to 15 miles per hour gusting up to 20 miles per hour and mostly clear conditions.

The next couple of days, we will see our temperatures go up into the mid to upper 90s as more humid air moves into the region. With that occurring, we do have our rain chances increasing as we head into the weekend. Right now, we are under a marginal risk of seeing some severe weather Friday morning.

