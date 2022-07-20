Around Siouxland: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church GreekFest

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Opa! Greek culture is coming to Sioux City with GreekFest.

GreekFest is a chance to expose yourself to Greek culture and plenty of traditional Greek food. You can take a tour at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Chruch, listen to some Greek music, and play in a raffle to win some prizes.

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church Greek Fest takes place from Friday, July 29 to Sunday, July 31 at the church in Sioux City.

For any additional information, you can visit the church’s Facebook page here.

