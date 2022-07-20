Advertisement

Continued heat and possible rain by Thursday night

Storm Team 4 Future Track
Storm Team 4 Future Track(ktiv)
By Ron Demers
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Today saw another hot day across Siouxland with temperatures in the low 90s, but low dew points along with breezy northwesterly winds kept the heat bearable.

Tonight we can expect these northwestern winds to calm to around 5 to 10 mph, and lows dip down to the mid 60s in overnight hours.

Tomorrow we see another hot day with highs in the low 90s and winds calmer out of the northwest 5 to 10 mph.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday night cools us down to the mid 60s, and these showers and thunderstorms may stick around in early morning hours Friday before we heat back up to the mid 90s.

Things clear up during the day on Friday, but chances for showers and thunderstorms return by Friday evening, as lows level off to the low 70s.

Saturday starts off quiet, with another chance of showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon and early evening, with highs hot in the upper 90s.

Storm chances continue into early evening, but clear in overnight hours with lows dropping to the mid 60s.

Sunday seems to break our hot streak, with highs in the mid 80s and mostly sunny skies.

Milder temperatures continue into early next week with temperatures topping off in the low 80s on Monday and mostly sunny skies.

By late Monday night we have another chance of showers and thunderstorms, and lows level off in the mid 60s.

For more on the potential rain through the week plus the cool down by early next week, stay tuned to News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

