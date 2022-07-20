Advertisement

Healthbeat 4: Treating and correcting bunions, hammertoes

By Claire Bradshaw
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Pain, discomfort, and difficulty wearing shoes are the effects of living with a bunion or hammertoe, both common and visible foot conditions.

“A bunion is just a prominence on the inside aspect of the foot, like a bulging at the joint that is called the first metatarsal filing joint. The hammer toe is on the lesser toes, it usually deformity, the toes bend, the tip of the toes are digging down, the top of the toes are chopped, digging up against the shoes causing discomfort and pain,” said Dr. Phinit Phisitkul, an orthopedic surgeon with CNOS.

Dr. Phisitkul says bunions and hammertoes are caused by genetics and activities, along with wearing narrow, tight shoes and high-heels. But both conditions can be treated effectively with minimally invasive surgery.

“Less pain, less bleeding, less swelling, faster recovery because we do minimal damage to bone and soft tissue -- things heal pretty quickly and then allow treatment to be more successful because you can decide a correction in a way that open surgeries cannot do,” said Dr. Phisitkul.

Dr. Phisitkul says there is no effective non-surgical treatment for either bunions or hammertoe. While you risk nerve damage or inadequate correction from minimally invasive surgery, the benefits include being able to get directly back on your feet.

Dr. Phistikul has blog posts on bunions and hammertoes that further explain treatment and each condition.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
Sioux City firefighters battle a warehouse fire early Monday morning.
Sioux City warehouse red-tagged after Monday morning fire, explosions
The accident remains under investigation.
Crash involving driver’s ed. vehicle injures three, kills Mayor of Fairbank
Seth DeJong
Iowa man sentenced for fatal vehicle vs bicyclist accident in Sioux County, IA
Authorities determine a semi filled with livestock lost control and went into a ditch in rural...
Plymouth County Sheriff: Semi loaded with livestock in ditch after Monday accident

Latest News

Dr. Kuwahara says to look for a sunscreen with SPF 50 or higher, that is broad-spectrum and...
Healthbeat 4: Prevent sun damage by wearing the right sunscreen
Fentanyl has become a growing issue
To combat fentanyl abuse in Iowa, state emphasizes awareness of counterfeit pills
Person dialing 9-8-8 on cell phone
National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline -988-to service SD starting Saturday
UnityPoint Health - Sioux City requiring masks for patients and visitors