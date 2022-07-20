Sioux City schools break ground on new facility for teaching trade skills

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Community School District broke ground on a new building today meant to help students learn new trades.

This new facility will allow students at the Sioux City Career Academy to gain hands-on experience with trades work.

New trade skills that will be available include welding, plumbing, and H-VAC.

The facility will be added to the Harry Hopkins building and open to mainly high school students. The 4-point-1-5 million dollar facility is twelve thousand square feet and encourage students to try different learning opportunities.

“This will only encourage our kids to get involved maybe a little bit sooner. Hopefully keep some kids who aren’t built and do not enjoy that traditional classroom setting to come out here and learn something new that they can do for the rest of their lives.” said Taylor Goodvin, the Vice President of the Sioux City School Board.

The building is expected to be up and running by the beginning of the 2023 school year.

