State-licensed medical marijuana store opens next week in South Dakota

Medical Marijuana
Medical Marijuana(WLOX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) -- Patients enrolled in South Dakota’s medical marijuana program will have their first opportunity to buy cannabis from a state-licensed facility next Wednesday.

It has been a year-and-a-half since state voters overwhelmingly approved medical marijuana.

The co-owner of one dispensary, United Rd. in Hartford, says the business has secured the first initial inventory available to state-run stores. The business is a Unity Rd. franchise, which means all their display tables, cases and security devices in the building are all the same as other Unity Rd. locations across the country.

Medical marijuana so far has only been available on tribal land in South Dakota.

