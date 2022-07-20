Stout pitching, patient hitting and aggressive base running propel ELC to semifinals

CARROLL, IA (KTIV) - Entering their matchup with Interstate-35, Estherville Lincoln Central was the favorite but you still have to come out and perform and ELC did just that.

For starters Owen Larson was near unhittable on the mound tossing a complete game, with 10 K’s and only one run given up. Larson then helped himself out knocking in an RBI in the 2nd inning.

At the plate Estherville remained cool, calm and collected seemingly lulling the opposing pitcher to sleep with their patience before pouncing on the perfect pitch or working a walk. However, once on the bases ELC was not patient, two double steals brought in two more runs, and the movement on the base paths caused some I-35 errors leading to more runs for Estherville Lincoln Central.

When it was all said and done ELC had won 5-1 to advance to their first ever state semifinal.

Estherville Lincoln Central will now play Mid Prairie in the semifinals, first pitch is set for 4:30 on Thursday in Carroll.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.