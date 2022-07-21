1 dead, others dive into water during shooting in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said a man was shot and killed on a boat at Branched Oak Lake Tuesday night.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said 42-year-old Benjamin J. Case of Lincoln was partying on his boat with four friends near the marina when a man walked from the dock onto the boat.

“They feel somebody walk on the boat and the victim opens the door to the cuddy cabin and immediately gets shot twice by an unknown assailant,” said Sheriff Wagner.

Wagner said the man fired two shots with a handgun which killed Case. He added that there was a struggle between some of the people on the boat with the gunman and the four people who jumped in the water to escape. LSO said the four other people on the boat were not hurt.

Wagner said it appeared the suspect “knew where he was going” when he stepped onto the boat, however, the people on the boat didn’t know him.

According to Wagner, this was not a random situation and the community doesn’t need to be worried about their safety.

The suspect drove away northbound from the scene and investigators are checking with businesses and boat owners to see if they have surveillance video. Authorities are still conducting interviews and have not released a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information should call LSO at (402) 441-6500 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Ashley Lamoureux, the mother of Case’s 18-year-old daughter, set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

“We all knew Ben as a carefree, fun, and caring soul. He was there for everyone and was always willing to give a helping hand to anyone in need,” said Lamoureux.

