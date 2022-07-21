Advertisement

Around Siouxland: Onawa Chamber of Commerce Onabike

By KTIV Staff
Updated: 56 minutes ago
ONAWA, Iowa (KTIV) - For a much smaller scale RAGBRAI experience, Onawa’s Chamber of Commerce has got the biking event for you.

Onabike is a bike ride that lasts one day. Onabike rolls through Loess Hills.

The 30th Annual Onawa Chamber of Commerce Onabike takes place Sat. August 27 in Onawa, Iowa.

For more information, you can visit the Onabike Facebook page here or visit the Onawa chamber’s website here.

